First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 555.4% in September

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 555.4% from the September 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

FTGC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 155,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,111. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTGC. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 43,051 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 56.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 268,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 258,731 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.