First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 555.4% in September

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 555.4% from the September 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
FTGC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 155,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,111. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
