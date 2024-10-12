First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 554,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.