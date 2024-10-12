First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRG. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 4.8 %

FWRG stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $3,333,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 93,931 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 695,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 282,765 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

