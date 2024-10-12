Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 24,138 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of GrafTech International worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,843,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 71.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.8% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,650,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 90,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 396.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,209 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAF opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.98. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 50.11% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

