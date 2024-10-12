Foundation Resource Management Inc. Decreases Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,233,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PBT opened at $12.11 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.28% and a return on equity of 15,940.96%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

