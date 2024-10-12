Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $11.80 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources makes up 1.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 106,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 600,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 113,976 shares during the period. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 159,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BEN opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

