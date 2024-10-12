Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of -485.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

