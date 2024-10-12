Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 18,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.