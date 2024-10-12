Freestate Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $105.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $132.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 72.39%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.