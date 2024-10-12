Freestate Advisors LLC Takes $423,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $428.73 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $429.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

