Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 649.50 ($8.50) and last traded at GBX 648.50 ($8.49), with a volume of 855863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632 ($8.27).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 560 ($7.33) to GBX 610 ($7.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Fresnillo Stock Up 1.5 %

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 570.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 571.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,764.58, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

