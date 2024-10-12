FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.41% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,020,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after buying an additional 75,264 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth approximately $10,082,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $603.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

