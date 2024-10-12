Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fuchs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Fuchs has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.78 million during the quarter. Fuchs had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Equities analysts predict that Fuchs will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

