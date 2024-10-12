FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FullNet Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

FullNet Communications stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

FullNet Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

