Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 368.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Shares of HTOOW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 8,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.51.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

