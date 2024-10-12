Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 368.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance
Shares of HTOOW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 8,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.51.
About Fusion Fuel Green
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Fuel Green
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.