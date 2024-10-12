Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $490.00 to $528.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Gartner traded as high as $522.00 and last traded at $521.00, with a volume of 57501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $520.68.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.29.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $512,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 5.7% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

