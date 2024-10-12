Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,382,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 43.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,862,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,292 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $70,307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after buying an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

