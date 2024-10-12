Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,889 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in S&P Global by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in S&P Global by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 336,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,284,000 after buying an additional 261,526 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $522.01. 662,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,864. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $528.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.36.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.83.

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

