Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $143.32 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $143,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $21.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $932.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,544. The stock has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $910.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $852.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

