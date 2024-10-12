Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,706. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

