Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $69,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.32.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,570,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,674. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $643.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

