Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EXR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.54. The company had a trading volume of 630,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,974. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day moving average of $158.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.