Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $40,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GE traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $191.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $191.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

