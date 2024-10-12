GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBFH opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. GBank Financial has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GBank Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

