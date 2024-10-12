GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $266.89 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.80.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.63.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

