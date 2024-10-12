GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $27,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
GE Vernova stock opened at $266.89 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.63.
Get Our Latest Report on GE Vernova
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.