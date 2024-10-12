General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Down 65.2% in September

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of General Enterprise Ventures stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 4,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,682. General Enterprise Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 5.11.

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 391.64% and a negative net margin of 1,292.80%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

