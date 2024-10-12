Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Reduced by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 3.5% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,432,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $6,546,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genuine Parts Price Performance
GPC stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69.
Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.
Genuine Parts Company Profile
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
