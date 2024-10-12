George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,806.0 days.

George Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

WNGRF opened at $162.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.57. George Weston has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $167.55.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.04%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

