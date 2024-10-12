Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

