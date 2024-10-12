Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$23.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.55. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.33 and a 52-week high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. In related news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Articles

