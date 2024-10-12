Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 60.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 26.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 422,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Glacier Bancorp



Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

