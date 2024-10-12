Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -147.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

