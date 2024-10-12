Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.89.

Glanbia Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

