Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Glanbia stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

