Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Glanbia Price Performance
Glanbia stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
Glanbia Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.