Global Blockchain Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBBK) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 3,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 2,887.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,378 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 4.88% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

