Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 37,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 33,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.43.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
