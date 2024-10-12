Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 37,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 33,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Blue Group stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Free Report ) by 1,640.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770,550 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Global Blue Group worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.