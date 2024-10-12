Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Up 4,634.5% in September

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, an increase of 4,634.5% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
DTCR stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44.
About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.