Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Up 4,634.5% in September

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCRGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, an increase of 4,634.5% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

DTCR stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44.

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

