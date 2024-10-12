Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
GLBS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 3.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.