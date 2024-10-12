Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GLBS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

