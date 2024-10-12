Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after acquiring an additional 252,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $600,990,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $70.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

