Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 57,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 137,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

About Goodness Growth

(Get Free Report)

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.