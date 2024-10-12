Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 57,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 137,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Goodness Growth Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.
About Goodness Growth
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.
