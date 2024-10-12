Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $157.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 450.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.