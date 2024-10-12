Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$88.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$88.95.

Several brokerages have commented on GRT.UN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$93.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

GRT.UN opened at C$77.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$62.72 and a 52 week high of C$82.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$76.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.