Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3% – Here’s What Happened

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) rose 16.3% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

