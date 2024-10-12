GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GRIT Investment Trust plc (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,000 shares.
GRIT Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £228,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.25.
About GRIT Investment Trust
Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GRIT Investment Trust
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for GRIT Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIT Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.