Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRPN. Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Groupon alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GRPN

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Groupon has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Groupon

In related news, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $590,531.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,163 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,722 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 97,686 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.