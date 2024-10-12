Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 357953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGAL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 3.8 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.7248 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $23,611,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $8,573,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 246,452 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 244,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,980 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

