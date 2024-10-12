GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GT Biopharma Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GTBP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,668. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GT Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GT Biopharma stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTBP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,093,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,449,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 77.02% of GT Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

