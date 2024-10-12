Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 51,906 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $205,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $17,696,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.7% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.09. 7,036,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average of $166.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.