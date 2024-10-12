Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 92 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after acquiring an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after buying an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,230,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 304,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 62,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,353,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.02. The stock had a trading volume of 215,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $376.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

