Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,764 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 4.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $224,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 45,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 109,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,704,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,161,271. The firm has a market cap of $216.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

